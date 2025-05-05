Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Protecting Tribal and Muslim Land Rights

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauds the Waqf (Amendment) Act for protecting tribal lands and promoting equality for Muslims in the state. He critiques Congress for neglecting caste census implementation over decades in power. Sai commends PM Modi's decisive actions, including caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:12 IST
Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Protecting Tribal and Muslim Land Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive legislative move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heralded the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, highlighting its dual role in safeguarding tribal lands and uplifting the underrepresented Muslim community in the state.

Sai lambasted the Congress, accusing them of inaction on a caste census despite a lengthy tenure in power. The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister's vision for instituting a caste survey in the upcoming census.

The act aims to halt undue appropriations of Waqf properties, ensuring resources benefit economically disadvantaged Muslims. Meanwhile, the tribal lands will be shielded from exploitation, marking a significant milestone in ensuring equitable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025