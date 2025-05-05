Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Protecting Tribal and Muslim Land Rights

In a progressive legislative move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heralded the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, highlighting its dual role in safeguarding tribal lands and uplifting the underrepresented Muslim community in the state.

Sai lambasted the Congress, accusing them of inaction on a caste census despite a lengthy tenure in power. The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister's vision for instituting a caste survey in the upcoming census.

The act aims to halt undue appropriations of Waqf properties, ensuring resources benefit economically disadvantaged Muslims. Meanwhile, the tribal lands will be shielded from exploitation, marking a significant milestone in ensuring equitable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)