Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Protecting Tribal and Muslim Land Rights
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauds the Waqf (Amendment) Act for protecting tribal lands and promoting equality for Muslims in the state. He critiques Congress for neglecting caste census implementation over decades in power. Sai commends PM Modi's decisive actions, including caste enumeration in the upcoming census.
In a progressive legislative move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heralded the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, highlighting its dual role in safeguarding tribal lands and uplifting the underrepresented Muslim community in the state.
Sai lambasted the Congress, accusing them of inaction on a caste census despite a lengthy tenure in power. The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister's vision for instituting a caste survey in the upcoming census.
The act aims to halt undue appropriations of Waqf properties, ensuring resources benefit economically disadvantaged Muslims. Meanwhile, the tribal lands will be shielded from exploitation, marking a significant milestone in ensuring equitable development.
