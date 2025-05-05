Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs: 42 Russian Drones Destroyed

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy 42 of the 116 drones launched by Russia, according to the air force's statement on Monday.

In addition to the successful interceptions, the Ukrainian military also utilized electronic warfare strategies to redirect 21 drones, ensuring minimal impact from the aerial assault.

Furthermore, it was revealed that among the 116 drones, some were merely drone simulators that did not contain any weaponry, underscoring the complexity of counteracting such aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)