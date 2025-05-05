Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs: 42 Russian Drones Destroyed

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 42 out of 116 drones deployed by Russia in an overnight assault. The Ukrainian military redirected 21 drones using electronic warfare, while some were decoys without warheads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:41 IST
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs: 42 Russian Drones Destroyed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy 42 of the 116 drones launched by Russia, according to the air force's statement on Monday.

In addition to the successful interceptions, the Ukrainian military also utilized electronic warfare strategies to redirect 21 drones, ensuring minimal impact from the aerial assault.

Furthermore, it was revealed that among the 116 drones, some were merely drone simulators that did not contain any weaponry, underscoring the complexity of counteracting such aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025