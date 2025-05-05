Left Menu

Shoe Incident Highlights Kenyan Economic Discontent

In Migori, Kenya, President William Ruto dodged a shoe thrown at him during a speech on the contentious cost of living. Despite efforts to alleviate economic pressures, public discontent persists. Three arrests were made, drawing parallels to a similar incident faced by former U.S. President George W. Bush in 2008.

05-05-2025
William Ruto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a dramatic scene at a rally in Migori county, Kenya's President William Ruto was confronted with a symbol of public unrest—a shoe hurled during his speech on the escalating cost of living.

Despite deflecting the airborne footwear with his arm, Ruto continued his address unscathed, emphasizing efforts to reduce fertilizer prices amid widespread dissatisfaction.

The incident led to three arrests, echoing a notorious 2008 event where a shoe was thrown at then-U.S. President George W. Bush by an Iraqi journalist.

