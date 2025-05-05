Shoe Incident Highlights Kenyan Economic Discontent
In Migori, Kenya, President William Ruto dodged a shoe thrown at him during a speech on the contentious cost of living. Despite efforts to alleviate economic pressures, public discontent persists. Three arrests were made, drawing parallels to a similar incident faced by former U.S. President George W. Bush in 2008.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
In a dramatic scene at a rally in Migori county, Kenya's President William Ruto was confronted with a symbol of public unrest—a shoe hurled during his speech on the escalating cost of living.
Despite deflecting the airborne footwear with his arm, Ruto continued his address unscathed, emphasizing efforts to reduce fertilizer prices amid widespread dissatisfaction.
The incident led to three arrests, echoing a notorious 2008 event where a shoe was thrown at then-U.S. President George W. Bush by an Iraqi journalist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement