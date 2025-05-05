Shoe Incident Highlights Kenyan Economic Discontent

In a dramatic scene at a rally in Migori county, Kenya's President William Ruto was confronted with a symbol of public unrest—a shoe hurled during his speech on the escalating cost of living.

Despite deflecting the airborne footwear with his arm, Ruto continued his address unscathed, emphasizing efforts to reduce fertilizer prices amid widespread dissatisfaction.

The incident led to three arrests, echoing a notorious 2008 event where a shoe was thrown at then-U.S. President George W. Bush by an Iraqi journalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)