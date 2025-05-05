Supreme Court Shields Its Integrity Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking contempt action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his alleged derogatory remarks about the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

Dubey, who represents Godda constituency in Jharkhand, created controversy by stating that the Supreme Court is pushing the country towards anarchy and blaming CJI Khanna for civil unrest in India. These remarks were condemned by the Supreme Court Bar Association and labeled as contemptuous.

The bench led by CJI said they will issue a brief order but will not entertain the PIL. The plea filed stressed the necessity of protecting the dignity of the Supreme Court and its judges and urged the use of punitive measures under Article 129 of the Constitution for contempt.

