Delhi's Future: Reviving Women's Safety in the Capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces plans to revive the Delhi Commission for Women, previously inactive, to address nearly 1,500 pending cases of women in distress. Initiatives include installing 50,000 CCTV cameras across dark spots in Delhi and supporting working women with crèche facilities and financial aid.

Updated: 05-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:46 IST
Rekha Gupta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday the revival of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to tackle the city's increasing number of unresolved cases of women in distress.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai event, CM Gupta addressed concerns regarding the 1,500 pending cases, affirming the commission's reactivation would address the pressing challenges faced by women.

Gupta outlined plans to enhance women's safety, including installing 50,000 CCTV cameras in dark spots around the city. Additionally, she highlighted ongoing efforts to support working women by establishing 500 crèche facilities and providing financial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

