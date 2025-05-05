Delhi's Future: Reviving Women's Safety in the Capital

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday the revival of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to tackle the city's increasing number of unresolved cases of women in distress.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai event, CM Gupta addressed concerns regarding the 1,500 pending cases, affirming the commission's reactivation would address the pressing challenges faced by women.

Gupta outlined plans to enhance women's safety, including installing 50,000 CCTV cameras in dark spots around the city. Additionally, she highlighted ongoing efforts to support working women by establishing 500 crèche facilities and providing financial assistance.

