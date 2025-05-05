Left Menu

Union Minister Debunks Rumors on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav refutes Congress claims on Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, emphasizing preserved rights for Muslim groups. He highlights recent reforms in social justice and transparency, insisting that the Act addresses previous management issues. Congress is accused of spreading misinformation to maintain political leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:47 IST
Union Minister Debunks Rumors on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has firmly denied allegations from the Congress party regarding the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Speaking at a press event in Delhi, Yadav emphasized that Muslim groups and individuals will retain their rights to create, manage, and regulate Waqf, contrary to Congress rumors.

Yadav highlighted that the Act is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader reforms aimed at improving social justice, economic growth, and transparency. He criticized Congress for its historical amendments to the Waqf Act and questioned why previous issues concerning transparency and management were left unresolved until now.

The minister accused the Congress of using misinformation for political gain, pointing to their failure to computerize Waqf records and address rights for various Muslim communities. Yadav assured that the BJP-led government aims to reduce Waqf-related litigation and foster proper management without infringing on religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025