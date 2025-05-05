Union Minister Debunks Rumors on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has firmly denied allegations from the Congress party regarding the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Speaking at a press event in Delhi, Yadav emphasized that Muslim groups and individuals will retain their rights to create, manage, and regulate Waqf, contrary to Congress rumors.

Yadav highlighted that the Act is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader reforms aimed at improving social justice, economic growth, and transparency. He criticized Congress for its historical amendments to the Waqf Act and questioned why previous issues concerning transparency and management were left unresolved until now.

The minister accused the Congress of using misinformation for political gain, pointing to their failure to computerize Waqf records and address rights for various Muslim communities. Yadav assured that the BJP-led government aims to reduce Waqf-related litigation and foster proper management without infringing on religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)