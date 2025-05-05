The Kremlin has voiced concerns over Germany's recent decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an 'extremist' entity. This classification, made by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, allows for heightened monitoring of the AfD, which secured second place in the recent federal elections.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that the European political landscape appears increasingly lined with restrictions against non-mainstream political forces. He noted that such measures are being imposed on parties and individuals whose viewpoints diverge from the predominant European narrative.

Peskov emphasized that while the move is seen as a restrictive measure, it remains an internal affair of Germany. He reassured that Russia has no intention of interfering in Germany's domestic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)