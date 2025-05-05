Left Menu

Battle Over Democracy: AfD's Extremist Classification Sparks Global Debate

Germany's domestic intelligence has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist organization, allowing enhanced surveillance. The AfD's response includes a lawsuit and claims of political bias. Global figures like Elon Musk and Marco Rubio have criticized this decision, emphasizing its international ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:22 IST
Battle Over Democracy: AfD's Extremist Classification Sparks Global Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, has filed a lawsuit against Germany's domestic intelligence agency following its classification of the party as an extremist organization. This decision, announced last week, permits the agency to intensify its surveillance of the AfD, including recruiting informants and intercepting communications.

The agency's detailed 1,100-page report labels the AfD as a racist and anti-Muslim entity. Although not publicly released, the report's findings arm the government with arguments to justify increased monitoring. Despite this setback, the AfD recently secured nearly 21% of the vote in a parliamentary election, marking its position as the main opposition party.

International reactions have been strong, with U.S. figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and entrepreneur Elon Musk condemning the classification. Moscow also voiced disapproval, framing the issue within broader European political tensions. Germany's unique historical responsibilities make debates over extremist classifications particularly significant as the new government considers further actions, including a potential ban on the AfD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025