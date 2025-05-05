Battle Over Democracy: AfD's Extremist Classification Sparks Global Debate

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, has filed a lawsuit against Germany's domestic intelligence agency following its classification of the party as an extremist organization. This decision, announced last week, permits the agency to intensify its surveillance of the AfD, including recruiting informants and intercepting communications.

The agency's detailed 1,100-page report labels the AfD as a racist and anti-Muslim entity. Although not publicly released, the report's findings arm the government with arguments to justify increased monitoring. Despite this setback, the AfD recently secured nearly 21% of the vote in a parliamentary election, marking its position as the main opposition party.

International reactions have been strong, with U.S. figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and entrepreneur Elon Musk condemning the classification. Moscow also voiced disapproval, framing the issue within broader European political tensions. Germany's unique historical responsibilities make debates over extremist classifications particularly significant as the new government considers further actions, including a potential ban on the AfD.

(With inputs from agencies.)