Supreme Court Upholds Rights of Candidates with Disabilities in Medical Admissions

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a candidate with benchmark disabilities, mandating his admission into the MBBS course, highlighting the importance of reasonable accommodation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This decision addresses systemic discrimination and reinforces the constitutional promise of substantive equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:49 IST
The Supreme Court of India has intervened to secure a seat for a candidate with benchmark disabilities in the MBBS course after he was denied admission due to his locomotor disability. Terming the denial as 'grossly illegal' and 'arbitrary,' the court emphasized systemic discrimination and the need for reasonable accommodations.

The apex court's decision came following a legal challenge by Kabir Paharia, who was rejected from the MBBS program despite passing the entrance with a high rank. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stressed that rights enshrined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, are fundamental, not charitable.

The ruling directs immediate revision of admission guidelines to prevent future discrimination. It also asserts that qualified individuals with disabilities must receive the opportunity and dignity outlined in Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution, thereby promoting substantive equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

