Controversy Erupts over Illegal Settlements on Govt Land: Gohil Targets BJP

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil accused the BJP of protecting illegal Bangladeshi settlements in Ahmedabad for political gain. He demanded action against officials who allowed these encroachments on government land near Chandola lake and advocated for alternative housing for Indians affected by the demolition drive targeting these settlements.

Shaktisinh Gohil
  • India

Shaktisinh Gohil, a prominent Congress leader, accused the current administration of neglecting illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing around Ahmedabad's Chandola lake. Despite the authorities' awareness, no action had been taken due to vested interests, claimed Gohil on Monday. The recent demolition drive that dismantled some 2,000 structures spotlighted long-standing issues of encroachment.

Amidst political blame games, Gohil demanded accountability from officials responsible for ignoring illegal constructions on government land. He argued that the BJP safeguarded those masterminding these encroachments for political leverage, utilizing them against Congress during elections to benefit from electoral strategies.

Gohil voiced support for locals affected by the demolitions and criticized the BJP for failing to follow due process and offer alternative accommodations. He underscored the need for responsible administration, emphasizing that the swift actions taken post-Pahalgam attack highlight the long-overlooked issues of national security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

