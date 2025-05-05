Left Menu

Unidentified Body Discovered Near Administrative Hub

An unidentified man's body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was discovered near the Divisional Commissioner's office in Kuwarsi. This area hosts several key administrative offices. The authorities dispatched the body for a post-mortem while investigations continue. Details of the man's identity remain unknown.

An unidentified man with multiple stab wounds was found near the Divisional Commissioner's office in Kuwarsi, sparking a major investigation.

The discovery was made on a bustling road lined with several administrative offices, heightening concerns about safety in the area.

Circle Officer Abhay Pande reported that while the man's identity remains unknown, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to gather more details. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

