Counterfeit Currency Crackdown in Thane

In a significant seizure, police have apprehended three individuals in possession of counterfeit currency notes totaling Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The arrest occurred in Bhiwandi on the night of May 3, involving suspects identified as Suraj Shende, 32, Bharat Sase, 38, and Swapnil Patil, 38, according to police sources.

Authorities believe that the accused might have printed the counterfeit notes themselves. An investigation is actively underway to locate the source of the printing operation and determine if a broader network is distributing the fake currency, officials stated.

