Naidu Urges Swift Compensation for Farmers Amidst Rain Damage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the immediate disbursement of compensation to farmers affected by untimely rains. Assessments for crop damage must conclude swiftly, and aid should reach all affected farmers by May 6. Additionally, ex-gratia payments are mandated for families of lightning strike victims.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that compensation be promptly distributed to farmers facing crop losses due to recent unexpected rains. During a Secretariat meeting, Naidu stressed the importance of quick and comprehensive crop damage evaluations, aiming for compensation distribution to conclude by Tuesday evening.

The directive also includes the release of ex-gratia compensation to the families of those struck by fatal lightning incidents. Preliminary reports indicate significant damage to paddy and maize across 2,224 hectares, with West Godavari, Nandyal, and Kakinada being severely hit districts.

Naidu further urged readiness against forecasted rainfall, advising officials to issue public alerts and adopt a direct approach if necessary. Special Secretary Saurabh Gaur reported on Rabi season paddy procurement achievements and assured efforts for collecting affected crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

