Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Administrative Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken significant steps towards administrative reforms and infrastructure development. On Monday, a pivotal decision was made to upgrade part-time Class IV workers to daily-wage status across all departments, paving the way for their future regularization after four years of service.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the introduction of 350 new stage carriage routes, catering to the increased local demand for 18-seater tempo travelers. This move aims to bolster the region's public transport system, enhancing connectivity for residents. The construction of a modern commercial complex in Mohal Chotta Shimla was another highlight, set to meet the city's burgeoning administrative needs.

In a push for digital governance, new rules for online court case processing were sanctioned. The meeting also laid out development plans for various special areas, to curtail unplanned growth. Lastly, vital recruitments in the medical, forensic, and agriculture sectors were approved, alongside strategic land transfers for AIIMS Bilaspur's expansion.

