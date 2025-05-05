Delhi's Unified Helpline: A Step Towards Streamlined Complaints

The Delhi government, led by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, is planning the launch of a unified helpline number, 311, to streamline the complaint process across various departments.

This initiative, which reflects improved coordination between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under BJP leadership, aims to simplify public grievances handling. Citizens will be spared the hassle of determining departmental jurisdictions for their issues.

The helpline will facilitate quick redressal of issues related to waterlogging, broken roads, clogged drains, and other monsoon-related complaints. Upgrades to automated pumping stations will enhance water management across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)