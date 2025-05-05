Left Menu

Delhi's Mahila Maha Jansunwai: Swift Justice for Women's Grievances

The NCW launched a five-day event in Delhi focusing on swiftly addressing women's complaints. Led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, with support from Delhi's Chief Minister, the initiative aims to clear 1500 pending cases while emphasizing grievance redressal and empowerment.

Updated: 05-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:43 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai in Delhi to expedite resolutions of women's grievances. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged full backing to address about 1500 pending cases, characterizing the effort as a pivotal move for timely justice for women in the capital.

Gupta said that throughout the week, continuous hearings would occur with full police and administrative presence to facilitate immediate action on cases. She mentioned plans to reconstitute the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for enhancing the state's response to women's complaints.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated that the hearings are part of the NCW's initiative, "NCW Aapke Dwar," aiming to bring grievance redressal closer to women nationwide. The first day saw NCW and various department officials addressing a spectrum of complaints, promoting instant connection with agencies for resolution.

