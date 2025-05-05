Left Menu

High-Stakes Trial: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a trial for sex trafficking and related charges, with jury selection beginning this week. Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, could face life in prison if convicted. The trial highlights serious allegations and includes high media attention, demanding an anonymous jury for safety.

05-05-2025
Jury selection kicked off in the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, providing him the opportunity to refute grave allegations that carry a potential life sentence. Over the course of the expected two-month trial, both sides will present their arguments.

Judge Arun Subramanian addressed potential jurors, emphasizing the case's focus and the necessity for an impartial jury amid substantial media coverage. The jury will remain anonymous due to the high-profile nature of the case.

The trial will scrutinize claims of Combs' alleged coercion of women into drug-fueled sexual activities, while the defense argues these were consensual events. The proceedings occur against a backdrop of Combs' tarnished reputation and previous lawsuit settlements.

