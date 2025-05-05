Left Menu

Revamping Justice: New Laws Aim to Boost Efficiency and Accountability in Law Enforcement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the role of three new criminal laws in enhancing police accountability and efficiency at the grassroots level. The laws, replacing colonial-era statutes, focus on modernizing judiciary processes. Shah called for measures like faster chargesheet filing and strengthening the prosecution system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significance of three newly implemented criminal laws aimed at improving police accountability and efficiency across grassroots policing levels. Chairing a review meeting in Delhi, Shah advocated for direct e-summons from courts, with copies sent to police stations, to streamline judicial processes.

The newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the outdated Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. These changes signify a monumental shift from colonial-era statutes to contemporary laws, tailored to enhance the nation's justice system.

During the meeting, Shah issued concrete directives to ensure officer accountability and efficiency. He highlighted the importance of monitoring the timeline for filing chargesheets within 60 to 90 days and pledged to boost the conviction rate in serious crime cases by at least 20 percent. The session was attended by key officials, including Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

