Supreme Court Cracks Down on Influencers Mocking Disability

The Supreme Court has summoned five social media influencers after allegations that they mocked individuals suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and disabilities on their platforms. This includes 'India's Got Latent' host, Samay Raina, who, along with others, risks facing coercive action unless they appear before the court.

Highlighting the harmful nature of the influencers' conduct, Justice Surya Kant emphasized the pressing need for punitive measures to prevent similar incidents. The bench underscored that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it does not permit demeaning behavior, especially towards vulnerable groups. The court is considering the establishment of guidelines for social media content targeting the disabled and those with rare disorders.

In response to the plea from NGO 'Cure SMA Foundation of India,' the court has also sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani in framing effective regulations. With Maharashtra's government now a part of the matter, the court expects responses from all parties by July 15. The NGO stressed the gaps in the current legal framework and called for more robust protections against derogatory online content.

(With inputs from agencies.)