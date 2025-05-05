NEET-UG Scam: Araria Police Arrest Fraudster for Duping Medical Aspirants

Authorities in Bihar's Araria district have apprehended an individual suspected of deceiving medical exam hopefuls. The suspect, identified as SK Faiz, allegedly promised NEET-UG aspirants access to exam papers in advance for monetary gain, authorities revealed on Monday.

Collaborative efforts by the Economic Offences Unit and Araria Police resulted in the May 3 arrest, after tips suggested a fraud network was targeting students. The crackdown was initiated after cyber unit alerts warned of fraudsters attempting to exploit students and parents with false promises.

Previous arrests include Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET (UG)-24 paper leak case, who faced charges for similar offenses in various recruitment exams. Investigations are focused on dismantling this widespread network affecting several Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)