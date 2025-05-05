Parliamentary Panel Probes Social Media's Role Post-Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary committee is scrutinizing the potential harm caused by social media platforms and influencers following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The inquiry seeks to establish how these mediums may be undermining national security, possibly inciting violence, and working against the country's interests.

Chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee issued letters to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, alongside Electronics and Information Technology. The focus is on measures planned under the IT Act 2000 and Digital Media Ethics Code, 2021, to counteract these platforms and influencers.

Sources indicate that a submission detailing the intended actions is expected by May 8. Several accounts have been banned for allegedly posting anti-national security content. The Pahalgam attack saw 26 civilians killed, spurring India's calls for accountability of platforms perceived to be complicating security efforts.

