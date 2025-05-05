Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Probes Social Media's Role Post-Pahalgam Attack

A parliamentary committee has demanded action details from government ministries on their strategy against social media platforms accused of working against national interests after the Pahalgam terror attack. Social media platforms and influencers are under scrutiny for possibly inciting violence, with upcoming reports expected from concerned ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:49 IST
Parliamentary Panel Probes Social Media's Role Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee is scrutinizing the potential harm caused by social media platforms and influencers following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The inquiry seeks to establish how these mediums may be undermining national security, possibly inciting violence, and working against the country's interests.

Chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee issued letters to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, alongside Electronics and Information Technology. The focus is on measures planned under the IT Act 2000 and Digital Media Ethics Code, 2021, to counteract these platforms and influencers.

Sources indicate that a submission detailing the intended actions is expected by May 8. Several accounts have been banned for allegedly posting anti-national security content. The Pahalgam attack saw 26 civilians killed, spurring India's calls for accountability of platforms perceived to be complicating security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025