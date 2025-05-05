Left Menu

Clash of Heritage: Sambhal Mosque and Temple Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has granted the Sambhal Jama Masjid Committee time to respond to the ASI's counter-affidavit in the mosque and Harihar temple dispute. The next hearing is set for May 13. The legal proceedings stem from allegations of the temple being demolished to build the mosque.

The Allahabad High Court provided an extension for the Sambhal Jama Masjid Committee to submit their response to the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) counter-affidavit concerning the ongoing mosque and Harihar temple controversy.

The high court acknowledged the counter-affidavit submitted by ASI's counsel and reserved May 13 for the next hearing. This follows the mosque committee's revision petition challenging a previous court order in Sambhal.

The case, which has stirred community tensions since late last year, revolves around claims that a mosque was established after demolishing a temple. The legal procedure was triggered by a Supreme Court order questioning the proceedings' validity in Sambhal's district court.

