Clash of Heritage: Sambhal Mosque and Temple Dispute

The Allahabad High Court provided an extension for the Sambhal Jama Masjid Committee to submit their response to the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) counter-affidavit concerning the ongoing mosque and Harihar temple controversy.

The high court acknowledged the counter-affidavit submitted by ASI's counsel and reserved May 13 for the next hearing. This follows the mosque committee's revision petition challenging a previous court order in Sambhal.

The case, which has stirred community tensions since late last year, revolves around claims that a mosque was established after demolishing a temple. The legal procedure was triggered by a Supreme Court order questioning the proceedings' validity in Sambhal's district court.

(With inputs from agencies.)