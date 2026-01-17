Left Menu

Trump Targets Europe with Import Tax Over Greenland Dispute

President Donald Trump announced a 10% import tax starting February on goods from eight European countries due to opposition against US intentions to purchase Greenland. The tariff will increase to 25% by June if no agreement is reached with Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:07 IST
Trump Targets Europe with Import Tax Over Greenland Dispute
Trump
  • Country:
  • Greenland

President Donald Trump has declared a new 10% import tax on goods from eight major European nations, effective February. The announcement follows resistance from these countries regarding the US's proposed purchase of Greenland.

Trump made the announcement via social media, outlining that the tariff could escalate to 25% by June 1 if unresolved.

The countries affected include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as Trump seeks leverage in negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026