Trump Targets Europe with Import Tax Over Greenland Dispute

President Donald Trump has declared a new 10% import tax on goods from eight major European nations, effective February. The announcement follows resistance from these countries regarding the US's proposed purchase of Greenland.

Trump made the announcement via social media, outlining that the tariff could escalate to 25% by June 1 if unresolved.

The countries affected include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as Trump seeks leverage in negotiations.