Trump Targets Europe with Import Tax Over Greenland Dispute
President Donald Trump announced a 10% import tax starting February on goods from eight European countries due to opposition against US intentions to purchase Greenland. The tariff will increase to 25% by June if no agreement is reached with Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Greenland
President Donald Trump has declared a new 10% import tax on goods from eight major European nations, effective February. The announcement follows resistance from these countries regarding the US's proposed purchase of Greenland.
Trump made the announcement via social media, outlining that the tariff could escalate to 25% by June 1 if unresolved.
The countries affected include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as Trump seeks leverage in negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Import Tax
- Greenland
- European Countries
- Denmark
- Norway
- Sweden
- France
- Germany
- UK
ALSO READ
Defiant Protests in Denmark and Greenland: 'Greenland is Not for Sale'
Greenland Not for Sale: Protestors Rally Across Denmark
Denmark's Arctic Command Rebuts Trump's Claims on Greenland
Denmark's Arctic Command Eyes Russian Activities Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Lawmakers Reassure Denmark Amid Trump's Greenland Ambitions