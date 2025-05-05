Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Expands Judicial Bench with Seven New Appointments

The Gujarat High Court saw the induction of seven new judges, increasing its current strength to 39. These appointments were notified by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. The ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, with several dignitaries in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:04 IST
Gujarat High Court Expands Judicial Bench with Seven New Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has bolstered its judicial strength with the induction of seven new judges, bringing the total number of court judges to 39. This development comes as part of an effort to narrow the gap between the current and sanctioned strength of 52 judges.

The appointments, made official by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on May 1, saw their culmination in a ceremonial oath-taking event overseen by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal. The newly appointed judges include Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzad, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, and Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Gujarat Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, marking a significant enhancement in the judicial capabilities of the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025