Gujarat High Court Expands Judicial Bench with Seven New Appointments

The Gujarat High Court has bolstered its judicial strength with the induction of seven new judges, bringing the total number of court judges to 39. This development comes as part of an effort to narrow the gap between the current and sanctioned strength of 52 judges.

The appointments, made official by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on May 1, saw their culmination in a ceremonial oath-taking event overseen by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal. The newly appointed judges include Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzad, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, and Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Gujarat Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, marking a significant enhancement in the judicial capabilities of the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)