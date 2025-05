The Ukrainian military announced a significant strike on Sunday, targeting a Russian drone command unit based in the Kursk region. This strategic strike aimed at a site where reconnaissance and strike drone operations were coordinated.

Located near the village of Tyotkino, this command unit is crucial for Russian forces in conducting drone missions. The Ukrainian military shared the update on the strike via the Telegram app, emphasizing their strategic gains.

In response, Russian military bloggers noted Ukrainian advancements towards Tyotkino, suggesting that Kyiv's forces are trying to strengthen their position in the region. The evolving situation in Kursk indicates rising tensions and strategic maneuvers from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)