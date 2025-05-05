CBI Cracks Down on Digital Arrest Scam Syndicate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on syndicates operating digital arrest scams, apprehending two additional members connected to the illicit operation. The criminals allegedly extorted Rs 7.67 crore by impersonating law enforcement officers, extorting money from unsuspecting victims over video calls.

The crackdown, termed 'Operation Chakra V', saw the CBI detaining four gang members last month. The agency's relentless pursuit led to the discovery of sophisticated digital tools used for orchestrating these cybercrimes. Conducting extensive searches across Mumbai, the CBI unearthed more of the conspiracy, resulting in further arrests.

This investigation was transferred to the CBI by the Rajasthan government following a victim's complaint. Since then, the agency has conducted thorough data analysis, leading to operations in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, among other locations, to dismantle this highly organized crime syndicate.

