Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Digital Arrest Scam Syndicate

The CBI has arrested two more members of a syndicate involved in a digital arrest scam, where scammers extorted Rs 7.67 crore. This follows the arrest of four members during 'Operation Chakra V'. The scam involved cybercriminals posing as law enforcement to coerce victims into transferring money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:09 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Digital Arrest Scam Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on syndicates operating digital arrest scams, apprehending two additional members connected to the illicit operation. The criminals allegedly extorted Rs 7.67 crore by impersonating law enforcement officers, extorting money from unsuspecting victims over video calls.

The crackdown, termed 'Operation Chakra V', saw the CBI detaining four gang members last month. The agency's relentless pursuit led to the discovery of sophisticated digital tools used for orchestrating these cybercrimes. Conducting extensive searches across Mumbai, the CBI unearthed more of the conspiracy, resulting in further arrests.

This investigation was transferred to the CBI by the Rajasthan government following a victim's complaint. Since then, the agency has conducted thorough data analysis, leading to operations in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, among other locations, to dismantle this highly organized crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025