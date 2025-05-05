DRDO and Indian Navy Achieve Milestone with Indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM)

India has marked a significant achievement in its maritime defence capabilities with the successful combat firing trial of the indigenously developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). The test, conducted with a reduced explosive charge, was a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy, showcasing India’s growing self-reliance in advanced underwater warfare technologies.

A Technological Leap in Undersea Warfare

The MIGM is a state-of-the-art underwater naval mine engineered to detect and neutralize stealth vessels, including modern submarines and ships. It leverages multi-influence sensing technologies — a combination of magnetic, acoustic, and pressure signatures — to identify and engage threats effectively. The system ensures high reliability in challenging undersea conditions, thus providing a potent force multiplier for naval defence.

The Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam spearheaded the research and development of the MIGM, with critical support from other premier DRDO labs — the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune and the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

Successful Combat Trial Validates Readiness

The recent validation trial involved the deployment and firing of the MIGM in operationally relevant scenarios with reduced explosive charges. This was a crucial step in proving the mine’s combat effectiveness and safety. The successful demonstration now paves the way for formal induction into the Indian Navy, equipping it with advanced indigenous undersea warfare capability.

According to Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, “This validation trial marks a pivotal moment in the indigenous development of underwater weapon systems. The system is now ready for operational induction.”

Indigenous Production: Strengthening Aatmanirbharta

The production of the MIGM is being undertaken by Indian defence manufacturers, reinforcing the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Visakhapatnam, and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad are the designated production partners. Their involvement is a testament to the synergy between defence R&D and India’s industrial base.

High-Level Commendations and Strategic Importance

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry partners for this technological milestone. He emphasized that the development and deployment of the MIGM will significantly enhance India’s undersea warfare dominance and maritime security posture.

The successful integration of advanced indigenous mine warfare systems reflects India's evolving ability to counter modern naval threats in the Indo-Pacific region. With the induction of MIGM, the Indian Navy will possess enhanced strategic deterrence, particularly in areas with high maritime traffic and potential underwater threats.

The MIGM project stands as a shining example of India’s defence innovation and inter-agency collaboration. As the Indian Navy continues to modernize its fleet and operational doctrines, indigenously developed systems like the MIGM will play a pivotal role in ensuring maritime superiority and national security in the decades to come.