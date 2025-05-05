Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Empowers Agniveers with Financial Grants and Job Opportunities

The Haryana Cabinet approved an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore for martyred Agniveers' families and increased police recruitment reservations from 10% to 20%. Additionally, Rs 50 lakh and a government job were granted to naval officer Lt. Vinay Narwal’s family. Other supportive measures include property gifts for fallen soldiers’ families.

The Haryana Cabinet has announced a series of significant decisions aimed at supporting Agniveers and their families. In a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, it was approved to grant an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of martyred Agniveers.

Moreover, the cabinet decided to increase the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment from 10% to 20%. This follows a directive from the Union Home Minister encouraging states to enhance their support for these brave individuals.

Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job have been sanctioned for Lt. Vinay Narwal's family, following his tragic death in a terrorist attack. This reflects the state's ongoing commitment to honor fallen heroes and provide for their loved ones.

