In a daring maneuver, Ukrainian forces launched a targeted offensive on Russia's western Kursk region, utilizing missiles and specialized vehicles to breach fortified borders, according to Russian war bloggers.

Reports from sources such as 'RVvoenkor' describe an intense battle, revealing that Ukrainian forces demolished bridges and pressed their attack with armored divisions. Mine clearance vehicles were mobilized to secure a path, followed by troop-filled armored carriers.

While Ukrainian officials have remained silent, the operation has prompted evacuations in two settlements in Sumy, as Russian shelling continues to claim lives. The evolving situation marks a significant chapter in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)