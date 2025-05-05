Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action

Mangaluru police are taking strong measures against online misinformation, registering two FIRs against social media users accused of spreading disruptive content. The move aims to combat potentially harmful narratives that threaten to disturb communal harmony.

In the first instance, a complaint targeted an Instagram account operated by 'vikash p' for allegedly sharing false information suggesting a conspiracy in the murder of Suhas Shetty. The post insinuated involvement by a previously compensated group leader.

The second FIR named an 'X' user 'Rahul Shivashankar,' who is accused of claiming the murder was executed as revenge, financially supported by government compensation funds. Both cases are categorized under charges of promoting enmity and intimidation. Authorities emphasize the seriousness of legal repercussions for those inciting public disorder online.

