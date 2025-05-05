Left Menu

Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action

Two FIRs have been lodged against social media users for allegedly sharing false and provocative content that could disturb communal harmony in Mangaluru. The posts claim involvement in the murder of Suhas Shetty, linked to earlier compensation, reportedly causing unrest. Police warn of strict actions against such disturbances.

Updated: 05-05-2025 22:36 IST
Mangaluru police are taking strong measures against online misinformation, registering two FIRs against social media users accused of spreading disruptive content. The move aims to combat potentially harmful narratives that threaten to disturb communal harmony.

In the first instance, a complaint targeted an Instagram account operated by 'vikash p' for allegedly sharing false information suggesting a conspiracy in the murder of Suhas Shetty. The post insinuated involvement by a previously compensated group leader.

The second FIR named an 'X' user 'Rahul Shivashankar,' who is accused of claiming the murder was executed as revenge, financially supported by government compensation funds. Both cases are categorized under charges of promoting enmity and intimidation. Authorities emphasize the seriousness of legal repercussions for those inciting public disorder online.

