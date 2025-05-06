Tragic Capsizing off California Coast
A fatal boat incident off the coast of San Diego left three dead and nine missing. The U.S. Coast Guard, aided by local authorities, continues their search and rescue operation for the missing, which includes two children. An overturned vessel was discovered near Del Mar, California.
A small boat capsized off the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego, resulting in the tragic death of at least three individuals, according to a U.S. Coast Guard official on Monday.
Efforts are ongoing to locate nine others who remain missing, assisted by both a Coast Guard cutter and a helicopter. Among the missing are two children whose safety is a priority.
The Coast Guard reported discovering the overturned boat at around 6:30 a.m. PDT near Del Mar, California, after initial alerts. The San Diego Sheriff's office was on-site, providing essential life-saving support to the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
