Tragic Capsizing off California Coast

A small boat capsized off the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego, resulting in the tragic death of at least three individuals, according to a U.S. Coast Guard official on Monday.

Efforts are ongoing to locate nine others who remain missing, assisted by both a Coast Guard cutter and a helicopter. Among the missing are two children whose safety is a priority.

The Coast Guard reported discovering the overturned boat at around 6:30 a.m. PDT near Del Mar, California, after initial alerts. The San Diego Sheriff's office was on-site, providing essential life-saving support to the victims.

