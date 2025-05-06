UN Security Council Urges Peace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
The UN Security Council held closed-door consultations on heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary General Guterres expressed deep concern and emphasized avoiding military confrontation, offering UN support for de-escalation and diplomacy between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The United Nations Security Council has initiated private consultations to address rising tensions between India and Pakistan, stemming from a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead. Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the escalating situation, describing it as the highest in years.
Guterres urged both nations to exercise maximum restraint, warning that military conflict could escalate dangerously. He extended his condolences to the victims of the attack and condemned targeting civilians, stressing the need for justice through lawful means.
With Pakistan being a non-permanent member, discussions took place in a private consultations room adjacent to the UNSC Chamber. The UN reiterated its readiness to support initiatives promoting peace and diplomacy, with Guterres offering his good offices to aid in de-escalation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
