Left Menu

UN Security Council Urges Peace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The UN Security Council held closed-door consultations on heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary General Guterres expressed deep concern and emphasized avoiding military confrontation, offering UN support for de-escalation and diplomacy between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:46 IST
UN Security Council Urges Peace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has initiated private consultations to address rising tensions between India and Pakistan, stemming from a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead. Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the escalating situation, describing it as the highest in years.

Guterres urged both nations to exercise maximum restraint, warning that military conflict could escalate dangerously. He extended his condolences to the victims of the attack and condemned targeting civilians, stressing the need for justice through lawful means.

With Pakistan being a non-permanent member, discussions took place in a private consultations room adjacent to the UNSC Chamber. The UN reiterated its readiness to support initiatives promoting peace and diplomacy, with Guterres offering his good offices to aid in de-escalation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025