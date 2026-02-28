Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Win Celebrated with Cash Prize

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team received a Rs 2 crore reward after winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy, a victory described as a watershed moment by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The triumph over Karnataka fills the region with pride, and players are eligible for government appointments under sports regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:39 IST
In a significant boost for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting fraternity, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the state's cricket team following their maiden Ranji Trophy victory.

The win, an 'emphatic' victory over Karnataka, has been hailed as a landmark accomplishment, marking a new era for cricket in the region. Abdullah lauded the team's performance, highlighting its inspirational impact on the community.

Celebratory plans extend beyond financial rewards, as players are eligible for government roles under the new rules for outstanding sportspersons. Abdullah personally traveled to Hubbali to support the team as they clinched a massive first innings lead, securing their historic win.

