Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Win Celebrated with Cash Prize

In a significant boost for Jammu and Kashmir's sporting fraternity, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the state's cricket team following their maiden Ranji Trophy victory.

The win, an 'emphatic' victory over Karnataka, has been hailed as a landmark accomplishment, marking a new era for cricket in the region. Abdullah lauded the team's performance, highlighting its inspirational impact on the community.

Celebratory plans extend beyond financial rewards, as players are eligible for government roles under the new rules for outstanding sportspersons. Abdullah personally traveled to Hubbali to support the team as they clinched a massive first innings lead, securing their historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)