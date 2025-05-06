Streamlining Military Leadership: A Strategic Overhaul
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated a 20% reduction of four-star generals in the active duty military and National Guard, aiming to optimize and streamline leadership. This initiative also extends to reducing 10% of general and flag officers to eliminate bureaucratic redundancies.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a bold move on Monday, unveiled a directive to cut 20% of the active duty four-star generals. This decision is part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to streamline and modernize military leadership positions.
Additionally, Hegseth has extended similar directives to the National Guard, mandating a 20% reduction in its top leadership roles.
According to a memo dated Monday, the reductions are aimed at removing overlapping force structures and optimizing military hierarchy. The Defense Secretary has also called for an additional 10% reduction in general and flag officers, targeting unnecessary bureaucratic layers.
