Tragedy Strikes: Concert Shooting Leaves Community Shaken

A tragic shooting outside a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in suburban Phoenix resulted in three fatalities, including two brothers, and five others wounded. Despite questioning several people, authorities have yet to make arrests, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glendale | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday night when a shooting erupted outside a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in suburban Phoenix. The incident, which police have termed an 'isolated event,' led to three fatalities, including a teenager, and left five others injured.

The Glendale Police Department, represented by spokesperson Jose Santiago, confirmed that more than one shooter is suspected. Attendees numbered between 200 and 300 at the outdoor event when chaos erupted.

Investigations are ongoing despite multiple interrogations, with police yet to detain any suspects. The community is left reeling as it seeks answers to this senseless act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

