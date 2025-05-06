Tragedy Strikes: Concert Shooting Leaves Community Shaken

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday night when a shooting erupted outside a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in suburban Phoenix. The incident, which police have termed an 'isolated event,' led to three fatalities, including a teenager, and left five others injured.

The Glendale Police Department, represented by spokesperson Jose Santiago, confirmed that more than one shooter is suspected. Attendees numbered between 200 and 300 at the outdoor event when chaos erupted.

Investigations are ongoing despite multiple interrogations, with police yet to detain any suspects. The community is left reeling as it seeks answers to this senseless act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)