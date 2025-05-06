Rising Consumer Spend Marks May Day Travel Surge in China

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese travellers demonstrated increased consumer confidence this May Day holiday, shelling out 180.27 billion yuan, an 8% hike from last year, according to government data. This uptick occurs amid lingering economic challenges and a property crisis, marking an important consumer milestone.

The holiday accounted for 314 million domestic trips, a 6.5% increase, as families took advantage of the warming weather and flowering landscapes. Spending per person climbed 1.5% to 574.1 yuan, yet it remained under pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 603.4 yuan.

Notably, Weixin Pay transactions observed over a 10% rise, especially buoyed by restaurant spending, though cinemas faced stark declines, with ticket sales dropping to 747 million yuan from last year's 1.53 billion yuan during the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)