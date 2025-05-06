Left Menu

Rising Consumer Spend Marks May Day Travel Surge in China

Chinese travellers spent 180.27 billion yuan during the May Day holiday, an 8% increase from last year, showing consumer confidence despite economic challenges. There were 314 million domestic trips, with spending per head rising to 574.1 yuan, though still below pre-pandemic levels. Weixin Pay transactions significantly increased, while cinema ticket sales halved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:54 IST
Rising Consumer Spend Marks May Day Travel Surge in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese travellers demonstrated increased consumer confidence this May Day holiday, shelling out 180.27 billion yuan, an 8% hike from last year, according to government data. This uptick occurs amid lingering economic challenges and a property crisis, marking an important consumer milestone.

The holiday accounted for 314 million domestic trips, a 6.5% increase, as families took advantage of the warming weather and flowering landscapes. Spending per person climbed 1.5% to 574.1 yuan, yet it remained under pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 603.4 yuan.

Notably, Weixin Pay transactions observed over a 10% rise, especially buoyed by restaurant spending, though cinemas faced stark declines, with ticket sales dropping to 747 million yuan from last year's 1.53 billion yuan during the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025