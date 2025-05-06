Left Menu

Controversial Child Santhara Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

A child rights body in Madhya Pradesh is questioning the death of a 3-year-old girl initiated into the Jain ritual 'Santhara' after a spiritual leader's advice. The practice involves fasting unto death, and the incident has prompted legal and religious debates over its permissibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming case that has reignited debates on religious practices, a child rights organization in Madhya Pradesh is seeking answers following the death of a 3-year-old girl initiated into the Jain ritual 'Santhara', a practice of fasting unto death.

The girl's parents, IT professionals, followed the advice of a spiritual leader, initiating their daughter into the ancient ritual on her final night. Her death has fueled controversy, with authorities demanding clarity on the legal and ethical aspects of involving minors in such practices.

This incident comes in the wake of legal battles surrounding Santhara, which gained attention in 2015 when the Rajasthan High Court deemed it punishable under the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court, however, issued a stay on this ruling, leaving room for ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

