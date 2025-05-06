Controversial Child Santhara Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

In an alarming case that has reignited debates on religious practices, a child rights organization in Madhya Pradesh is seeking answers following the death of a 3-year-old girl initiated into the Jain ritual 'Santhara', a practice of fasting unto death.

The girl's parents, IT professionals, followed the advice of a spiritual leader, initiating their daughter into the ancient ritual on her final night. Her death has fueled controversy, with authorities demanding clarity on the legal and ethical aspects of involving minors in such practices.

This incident comes in the wake of legal battles surrounding Santhara, which gained attention in 2015 when the Rajasthan High Court deemed it punishable under the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court, however, issued a stay on this ruling, leaving room for ongoing debate.

