Scam Exposed: Fake Email Targets Banks in Cyber Cell Impersonation
A fraudulent scheme was uncovered involving an impostor creating a fake email ID pretending to be from Navi Mumbai police's cyber cell. This scam aimed to deceive banks into freezing accounts. A probe is in progress after multiple banks reported suspicious emails, resulting in a registered case.
A case has been filed against an unknown individual for allegedly impersonating the Navi Mumbai police's cyber cell by creating a fake email ID. The fraudster instructed banks to freeze selected accounts through deceptive emails, a senior official revealed on Tuesday.
The scam was uncovered when a bank contacted the cyber cell to confirm the legitimacy of an email requesting account freezes. Upon verification, it was confirmed that the communication was not from the police, indicating that multiple banks had received similar fraudulent messages.
The perpetrator cleverly crafted an email address that closely resembled the official cyber cell contact, misleading several banks into action. A first information report has been registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. An investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.
