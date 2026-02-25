Digital Payments Surge in Navi Mumbai's Property Tax Collection

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) announced a significant increase in its property tax collection for the current financial year, totaling Rs 650 crore. The rise is largely attributed to a surge in digital payments, with 62% of taxpayers opting for online transactions.

The civic body noted Rs 383 crore was collected through digital modes, reflecting a growing trend among citizens to engage in secure and transparent tax payments from home. Meanwhile, Rs 267 crore was collected through traditional offline methods.

In a bid to enforce compliance, NMMC has initiated strict measures against defaulters. Seizure actions have led to 77 properties being seized, recovering approximately Rs 39 crore. Notices were issued to 1,608 major defaulters, and the corporation is expanding its measures to industrial and commercial properties.

