Left Menu

Escape at Seattle Airport: Man Flees Custody on Light Rail

A man facing warrants in Kentucky escaped police custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by boarding a light rail train into Seattle. The suspect, handcuffed, fled during the check-in process, prompting a search by Port of Seattle police, but airport operations were unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:43 IST
Escape at Seattle Airport: Man Flees Custody on Light Rail
Maharaja Agrasen Airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

A daring escape unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when a man, wanted on warrants in Kentucky, slipped from police custody.

According to airport officials, the suspect, still in handcuffs, took advantage of a lapse during the check-in process to dash towards the light rail station.

Video surveillance confirmed he boarded a northbound train and later exited in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. Despite the incident, airport operations proceeded without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025