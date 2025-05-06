Escape at Seattle Airport: Man Flees Custody on Light Rail

A daring escape unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when a man, wanted on warrants in Kentucky, slipped from police custody.

According to airport officials, the suspect, still in handcuffs, took advantage of a lapse during the check-in process to dash towards the light rail station.

Video surveillance confirmed he boarded a northbound train and later exited in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. Despite the incident, airport operations proceeded without disruption.

