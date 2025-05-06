Escape at Seattle Airport: Man Flees Custody on Light Rail
A man facing warrants in Kentucky escaped police custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by boarding a light rail train into Seattle. The suspect, handcuffed, fled during the check-in process, prompting a search by Port of Seattle police, but airport operations were unaffected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
A daring escape unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when a man, wanted on warrants in Kentucky, slipped from police custody.
According to airport officials, the suspect, still in handcuffs, took advantage of a lapse during the check-in process to dash towards the light rail station.
Video surveillance confirmed he boarded a northbound train and later exited in Seattle's Capitol Hill area. Despite the incident, airport operations proceeded without disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seattle
- airport
- escape
- custody
- light rail
- Kentucky
- warrants
- Sound Transit
- Capitol Hill
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's GDP Warrants: A Financial Tangle Amidst Economic Recovery
Floods and Trade Wars: Kentucky Farmers Battle Twin Crises
ICC Re-evaluates Jurisdiction over Israeli Leaders' Arrest Warrants
Sovereignty's Triumph: A Historic Kentucky Derby Win
Bob Baffert Makes Triumphant Return to Kentucky Derby