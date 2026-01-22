'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record 16 Nominations

In a historic moment, 'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set during the Segregation era and featuring Michael B. Jordan, captured a groundbreaking 16 Academy Award nominations, the most for any film this year.

The film is poised as a strong contender for best picture, challenging other nominees such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' among others. Jordan, who plays twin brothers in the film, is also in the running for best actor, facing competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Award winners will be decided by approximately 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The event, broadcast by ABC and hosted by Conan O'Brien, is scheduled for March 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)