'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record 16 Nominations

'Sinners,' a Segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, garnered 16 Academy Award nominations, making it the frontrunner for the Oscars. Competing for best picture with films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' the movie is a strong contender ahead of the March 15 awards ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic moment, 'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set during the Segregation era and featuring Michael B. Jordan, captured a groundbreaking 16 Academy Award nominations, the most for any film this year.

The film is poised as a strong contender for best picture, challenging other nominees such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' among others. Jordan, who plays twin brothers in the film, is also in the running for best actor, facing competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Award winners will be decided by approximately 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The event, broadcast by ABC and hosted by Conan O'Brien, is scheduled for March 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

