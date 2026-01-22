'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record 16 Nominations
'Sinners,' a Segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, garnered 16 Academy Award nominations, making it the frontrunner for the Oscars. Competing for best picture with films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' the movie is a strong contender ahead of the March 15 awards ceremony.
In a historic moment, 'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set during the Segregation era and featuring Michael B. Jordan, captured a groundbreaking 16 Academy Award nominations, the most for any film this year.
The film is poised as a strong contender for best picture, challenging other nominees such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet,' among others. Jordan, who plays twin brothers in the film, is also in the running for best actor, facing competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.
Award winners will be decided by approximately 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The event, broadcast by ABC and hosted by Conan O'Brien, is scheduled for March 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)