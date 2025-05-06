Left Menu

Preparing for New Threats: Strengthening Civil Defence

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is set to review preparations for enhancing civil defence mechanisms amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. This includes mock drills, operational training for civilians, and assessment of nationwide readiness. The initiative engages multiple sectors to ensure comprehensive preparedness in the event of a hostile attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:18 IST
Union Home Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will review the preparations for bolstering civil defence mechanisms across the nation on Tuesday, amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The focus is on conducting extensive mock drills and training civilians in self-protection during potential hostile events.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct these mock drills to address emerging and complex threats. Measures include activating air-raid warning sirens, training civilians, and cleaning bunkers. The exercise seeks to ensure robust civil defence preparedness across 244 districts, as directed by the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Home Guards.

The civil defence exercises, planned to the village level, call for active participation from various district authorities, civil-defence wardens, volunteers, and student bodies. This initiative aims to test operational coordination and effectiveness, emphasizing the need for readiness against potential threats as geopolitical tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

