Preparing for New Threats: Strengthening Civil Defence

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will review the preparations for bolstering civil defence mechanisms across the nation on Tuesday, amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The focus is on conducting extensive mock drills and training civilians in self-protection during potential hostile events.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct these mock drills to address emerging and complex threats. Measures include activating air-raid warning sirens, training civilians, and cleaning bunkers. The exercise seeks to ensure robust civil defence preparedness across 244 districts, as directed by the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Home Guards.

The civil defence exercises, planned to the village level, call for active participation from various district authorities, civil-defence wardens, volunteers, and student bodies. This initiative aims to test operational coordination and effectiveness, emphasizing the need for readiness against potential threats as geopolitical tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)