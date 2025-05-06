Left Menu

Supreme Court Unveils New Era of Judicial Transparency

The Supreme Court has publicly disclosed the names of judges recommended by its collegium, detailing their connections to existing or former judges and the status of their appointment confirmations. This initiative aims to bolster transparency within the judiciary, involving comprehensive publication of the appointment process on its website.

In an unprecedented move towards fostering transparency, the Supreme Court has made public the names of judges recommended by its collegium. This includes details regarding their relationships with sitting or retired judges of superior courts, as well as the number of appointed judges confirmed by the government.

Data from November 9, 2022, to November 10, 2024, during Justice DY Chandrachud’s tenure, reveals that out of 303 candidates approved, 170 were sanctioned by the central government. Seventeen names remain pending, while 12 candidates were related to previous judges.

Data from the subsequent period up to May 5, 2025, under Justice Sanjiv Khanna's leadership, shows 51 out of 103 recommended judges were approved. The comprehensive information regarding these appointments has been published on the Supreme Court’s website, emphasizing openness in the judicial system.

