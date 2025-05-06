Harassment Allegations Emerge from IPL Match Incident
A senior IPS officer's children were allegedly harassed during an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. An unknown couple reportedly abused the officer's son and inappropriately touched his daughter. The incident involved a senior Income Tax official and was recorded on a mobile phone.
A new case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered following serious allegations stemming from an incident at a recent IPL match, as reported by local police.
The incident in question took place in the Diamond Box section of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium around 9:40 PM on May 3. According to the complaint, an unknown couple harassed the children of a senior IPS officer, behaving indecently toward his daughter and abusing his son.
One of the suspects involved is reportedly a senior Income Tax official. The complaint led to charges under BNS sections related to intimidation, insult, and sexual harassment, with the police launching a further investigation.
