ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Frauds in Gujarat
The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids in Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe concerning fraudulent activities involving Waqf properties. The investigation focuses on alleged illegal activities by several individuals who falsely claimed trustee status, forged lease agreements, and extorted rents for personal gain.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its efforts against alleged financial misconduct concerning Waqf properties across Gujarat on Tuesday, carrying out several searches as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.
This probe is linked to accusations against individuals who claimed illegal trusteeship of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, involving fraudulent lease contracts and rent extortions.
The federal agency zeroed in on nine premises related to the accused, underlining substantial illegalities against the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board.
