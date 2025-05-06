ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Frauds in Gujarat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its efforts against alleged financial misconduct concerning Waqf properties across Gujarat on Tuesday, carrying out several searches as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

This probe is linked to accusations against individuals who claimed illegal trusteeship of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, involving fraudulent lease contracts and rent extortions.

The federal agency zeroed in on nine premises related to the accused, underlining substantial illegalities against the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board.

