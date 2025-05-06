Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Frauds in Gujarat

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids in Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe concerning fraudulent activities involving Waqf properties. The investigation focuses on alleged illegal activities by several individuals who falsely claimed trustee status, forged lease agreements, and extorted rents for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:22 IST
ED Cracks Down on Waqf Property Frauds in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its efforts against alleged financial misconduct concerning Waqf properties across Gujarat on Tuesday, carrying out several searches as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

This probe is linked to accusations against individuals who claimed illegal trusteeship of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, involving fraudulent lease contracts and rent extortions.

The federal agency zeroed in on nine premises related to the accused, underlining substantial illegalities against the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025