Social Media Predator: A Harrowing Tale of Deception

In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, a disturbing incident unfolded as a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old married man she met on social media, police reported on Tuesday.

Official statements reveal the accused, a resident of Amlai in Shahdol district, allegedly promised marriage to lure the girl before committing the heinous act, said Arvind Jain, in-charge of Kotwali police station.

After the victim filed a complaint, authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect from his in-laws' residence. Charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act include kidnapping and rape.

