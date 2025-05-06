Social Media Predator: A Harrowing Tale of Deception
A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl he met on social media, under the guise of marriage promises. The victim filed a complaint against the perpetrator, leading to his capture. Charges include kidnapping and rape, under relevant legal acts.
In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, a disturbing incident unfolded as a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old married man she met on social media, police reported on Tuesday.
Official statements reveal the accused, a resident of Amlai in Shahdol district, allegedly promised marriage to lure the girl before committing the heinous act, said Arvind Jain, in-charge of Kotwali police station.
After the victim filed a complaint, authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect from his in-laws' residence. Charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act include kidnapping and rape.
