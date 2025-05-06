High Court Questions AAP MLA's Bail in Police Attack Case
The Delhi High Court addressed a plea challenging AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's anticipatory bail concerning an alleged assault on officers in Jamia Nagar. The police argue against the trial court's decision, highlighting Khan's history of legal troubles. The matter is set for a hearing on August 27.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday addressed a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case involving an alleged attack on police officers in Jamia Nagar.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja responded to the Delhi Police's challenge against a trial court's decision from February 25 that favored Khan. The incident involving Khan occurred when he reportedly led a mob during an attempt by Delhi Police's Crime Branch to arrest Shahwez Khan.
Despite 26 pending cases against Khan, the trial court did not consider them substantial enough to deny him bail, as the alleged offense carried a sentence of less than seven years. The High Court will revisit this issue on August 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2 in cheating case.
Delhi Police Harnesses AI and Drones for Safer Building Practices
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Drug Syndicate, Arrests Key Operative
Delhi Police’s Major Bust: Unraveling a Drug Syndicate
Caught at Last: Notorious Criminal Rahul Nabbed by Delhi Police