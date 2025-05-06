Left Menu

High Court Questions AAP MLA's Bail in Police Attack Case

The Delhi High Court addressed a plea challenging AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's anticipatory bail concerning an alleged assault on officers in Jamia Nagar. The police argue against the trial court's decision, highlighting Khan's history of legal troubles. The matter is set for a hearing on August 27.

Amanatullah Khan
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday addressed a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case involving an alleged attack on police officers in Jamia Nagar.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja responded to the Delhi Police's challenge against a trial court's decision from February 25 that favored Khan. The incident involving Khan occurred when he reportedly led a mob during an attempt by Delhi Police's Crime Branch to arrest Shahwez Khan.

Despite 26 pending cases against Khan, the trial court did not consider them substantial enough to deny him bail, as the alleged offense carried a sentence of less than seven years. The High Court will revisit this issue on August 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

