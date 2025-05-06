Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Lysivka: A New Twist in Donetsk

Russian forces have captured the settlement of Lysivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as reported by TASS. The claim, attributed to the Russian defense ministry, remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST
Russian Troops Seize Lysivka: A New Twist in Donetsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Lysivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by state news agency TASS on Tuesday.

The Russian defense ministry has been cited as the source of this information. However, it remains unclear whether the claim can be independently verified.

Reuters, a leading international news agency, indicated that they could not confirm the battlefield situation in Lysivka at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025