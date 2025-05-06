Russian Troops Seize Lysivka: A New Twist in Donetsk

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Lysivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by state news agency TASS on Tuesday.

The Russian defense ministry has been cited as the source of this information. However, it remains unclear whether the claim can be independently verified.

Reuters, a leading international news agency, indicated that they could not confirm the battlefield situation in Lysivka at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)