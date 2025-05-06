Left Menu

UK Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Visa Abuse Loopholes

The UK government is building intelligence to address visa abuses by foreign nationals, especially from Pakistan. New measures will be detailed in the 'Immigration White Paper.' Official data indicates a significant rise in asylum claims, with Pakistanis leading the count. The Home Office is vigilant in protecting the immigration system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced efforts to strengthen intelligence on foreign nationals who misuse study and work visas to claim asylum, with a focus on Pakistani nationals, the leading group in this category.

The Home Office plans to address these issues in an upcoming 'Immigration White Paper.' Official figures show a 79% increase in asylum claims from Pakistanis over the past year, reaching 10,542 applications. An official spokesperson emphasized the government's commitment to identifying trends that undermine immigration rules and to taking appropriate action.

The release of asylum statistics reveals the breadth of nationalities affected, with Indian nationals comprising a minor proportion of claims, contrasting significantly with higher rates for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. As the UK contends with high net migration, policy changes aim to protect against system exploitation, especially by international students and visiting workers. The political climate is tense, following recent electoral gains by the anti-immigration Reform party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

