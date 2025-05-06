Supreme Court Remarks on OBC Reservations: A Political Railway Compartment?

The Supreme Court, in a recent session, likened India's reservation process to a train compartment, suggesting that once individuals benefit, they resist further inclusivity. This analogy was drawn during a hearing on the contentious issue of OBC reservations in Maharashtra's local body elections.

Justice Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh debated the necessity to discern between politically and socially backward classes. The court reviewed arguments regarding the 27% OBC reservation awarded by Maharashtra's Jayant Kumar Banthia Commission, critiqued for not substantiating political backwardness.

As elections are scheduled, the Supreme Court issued notices for state responses, emphasizing urgency with a four-week poll notification directive. However, the electoral outcomes await verdicts from pending petitions, underscoring ongoing legal complexities in reservation policies.

